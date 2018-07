Home Indiana Boil Advisory due to Water Main Break in Oakland City July 24th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

A boil advisory is in effect for water customers along Division Street between Franklin and West Street in Oakland City.

This is due to a water main break that occurred at 1:00AM.

Crews have completed repairs and the line has been flushed, but customers in the area of the water main break will remain under a boil advisory until further notice.

