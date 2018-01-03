Boil Advisory Continues in Mt. Carmel

With a long stretch of frigid cold comes the risk of water main breaks and boil orders. Parts of Mt. Carmel are still under a boil advisory after three separate water main breaks.

The latest one happened New Year’s Eve.

The advisories go until further notice for Oak Street between the Villa and Poplar Street, West Fourth between Ash and Locust Streets, and along Divison Street from Third to Fifth.

Officials say it could be a few more days until those advisories are lifted.

Water & Sewage Commissioner Justin Dulger says, “It’s caused a couple of boil orders in town, I know some people get frustrated with that, but it’s for public safety, nothing major, precaution, and the people of this city just need to realize these workers are out in subzero temperatures trying to get those issues fixed and to be patient.”

Officials say there is no real way to prevent a break.

However, as more frigid weather looms, the risk of seeing more water main breaks will continue.



