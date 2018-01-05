Boil Advisories Lifted in Evansville

The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility is lifting boil advisories across the city. Allen Mounts, with the Water and Sewer Utility, says half of all water main breaks usually result in a boil advisory.

Mounts says in the last three days crews have seen over 20 breaks.

The boil advisories are lifted for Evansville, including:

– N. Kentucky Ave.: from Pfeiffer Rd. north to Richland Ave.

– Little Creek Parkway: from Pfeiffer Rd. north to Vanderburgh Ave.

– Wansford Ave.: from Pfeiffer Rd. north to Vanderburgh Ave.

– Vanderburgh Ave.: from Little Creek Parkway east to the dead-end

– Hensz Ave.: from N. Kentucky Ave. east to the dead-end

– Evergreen Ave.: from Hensz Ave. north to Homestead Ave.

– Homestead Ave. from Evergreen Ave. east to Graffelock Ave.

– Richland Ave.: from N. Kentucky Ave. east to Graffelock Ave.

– Graffelock Ave.: from Richland Ave. north to Homestead Ave.

If you have any questions, you can call Brian Hardin at 1-812-305-6677, or email him at bhardin@ewsu.com.

Comments

comments