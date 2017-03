Home Indiana Bogus Bills Lead to an Arrest by Madisonville Police March 9th, 2017 Tommy Mason Indiana Pinterest

Madisonville Police make a bust after fake money is passed at a local restaurant. 27 year old Wesley Allen from Madisonville faces charges of forgery and possession of forgery devices. Detectives say, after getting a warrant they recovered a large amount of counterfeit bills and equipment used to make the fake money. Allen is being held in the Hopkins County Jail.

