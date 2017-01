Home Indiana Evansville Boehne Camp Road to Close for Ditching and Shoulder Repair January 26th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

An Evansville road will be closed for road work. Boehne Camp Road between Hogue Road and the Lloyd Expressway will be close for ditching and shoulder repair. Itl will be closed to all traffic except emergency and local traffic. The closure will be in place Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If anyone has questions, contact the Vanderburgh County Highway Department at 812-435-5777.

