Home Indiana Evansville Body of Woman Found In Car, Evansville Man In Custody August 2nd, 2017 Shelby Coates Evansville Pinterest

Evansville officials are investigating after they say a man confessed to his neighbor that he killed his wife.

Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of East Oregon Street around 10 Tuesday night.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner responded to the same location in relation to a stand off call.

Police say they found a woman’s body inside of a car, and they do have the man in custody.

Stay with 44News on this developing story.

Comments

comments