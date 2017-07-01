Home Indiana Body Of Teen Swimmer Found In Knox County July 1st, 2017 Warren Korff Indiana Pinterest

Rescue crews say they have found what they believe is the body of a teenage drowning victim near Vincennes.

The 15-year old disappeared Friday while swimming with friends in a lake near The Big Peach. Witnesses say the young man was swimming when he called for help. By the time others could get there, he had disappeared under the water. The search was called off Friday due to darkness. A body was found Saturday afternoon. It is believed to be the missing swimmer. No names have been released.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

