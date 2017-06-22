44News | Evansville, IN

Body Recovered from Western Kentucky River

Body Recovered from Western Kentucky River

June 22nd, 2017 Kentucky

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A death investigation is underway in Muhlenberg County, after a woman’s body is discovered in the Green River. Emergency responders arrived at the River Road boat ramp in Central City around 10:30am Wednesday morning. A witness says, they noticed a car parked at the top of the ramp, and then noticed the car moving into river. Officials say they recovered the car and the woman around 12:30pm. They woman’s name has not yet been released, and the investigation is ongoing.

Tommy Mason

Tommy Mason

Anchor on 44News This Morning

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.