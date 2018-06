Home Indiana Body Recovered in Spencer County Pond June 13th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

The body of a man who went missing in a small, private pond in Spencer County has been recovered.

Robert Hardy and two others were thrown into the water yesterday from a small paddleboat.

65 year old Harvey went underwater while the two others made it to the shore.

Conservation officers say Hardy’s body was recovered in about eight feet of water shortly after 5:00AM Tuesday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

