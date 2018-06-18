Body Recovered Following Drowning Investigation

The body 48 year old Albert “Neal” Barger was recovered Sunday morning near Milltown.

This comes after an investigation of a drowning incident by the Indiana Department of Natural Recourses.

According to police, Barger was not wearing a life jacket and had little experience in swimming when the incident occurred.

A 911 call was placed at 5:50PM on Saturday, where the caller reported that the victim went missing after he and another member of a paddling group tipped over their canoe. A recovery effort was then started around 6:00PM.

The search proved to be unsuccessful and was called off around 11:00PM on Saturday.

On Sunday morning, with the use of two types of side-scan sonar, officers were able to locate the victims location. Conservation officers public safety officers were then able to make the recovery.

Barger’s death is currently being investigated, more updates will follow as they come in.

Comments

comments