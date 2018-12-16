Home Indiana Body Recovered After Crash Into The Ohio River In Newburgh December 16th, 2018 Paul Wilcoxen Indiana, Newburgh

Newburgh police are still investigating after a vehicle was pulled from the Ohio River around 8:30 Sunday morning.

Someone called 911, after two witnesses saw a car driving at a high rate of speed on State Street in Newburgh, around 2:00 a.m. Sunday.

The witnesses said the vehicle disappeared over an embankment near Edgewater Grille, and went into the water.

“They saw the car go airborne around State Street and Jennings and lost sight of it,” said Newburgh police Major Johnathan Scully. “We saw evidence of an accident [and] the fire department and natural resources, Henderson fire, Newburgh fire, and DNR came out and everyone was able to come together.”

Eventually, a vehicle was located, and the recovery processes started. Scully says it took approximately 90 minutes to two hours to find the car using sonar.

“After that, it was a few more hours before we were able to get hands on the vehicle,” said Scully. “It’s a pretty lengthy process to get divers and all the other stuff and make sure they’re safe and taken care of.”

Scully says local authorities are thankful the witnesses called to alert them about what happened.

“Had they not called in, it would be easy to say that we would not have known about this for a long time,” said Scully.

Police are processing the vehicle as part of their investigation. Scully says there are still several questions that need to be answered before the inquiry is complete.

“We have a lot to do still,” said Scully. “We have some other evidence that we’re making sure to follow up with to see where the investigation takes us.”

Between the fire department and police, Scully says there were easily 30 to 40 people on scene for the location and recovery.

Although never ideal, Scully notes that it’s times like these where the training and the cooperative efforts by different agencies come in hand.

“This goes to show how all these agencies have to come together and rely on each other for different things,” said Scully. “We all have a role to play, and I can tell you that we are extremely thankful to the fire departments and Newburgh and Henderson [and] Ohio Township. they all came down here, and we’re throwing in resources to help make this process, not only allowed to be as successful as it could be but also allowed us to be as safe as possible.

“We had a good team that worked here and worked well. Unfortunately, it wasn’t the outcome that anyone would want, but at least everyone else is going home safe, and we can get some answers for a family down the road.”

This story will be updated as further details are released.

