Body Pulled from Ohio River in Newburgh Identified by Coroner December 17th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana, Newburgh

The Warrick County Coroner has released the name of the person that passed away after police say her car drove into the Ohio River over the weekend.

The Coroner says 28-year-old Danielle Mutz of Evansville died as a result of drowning after her car drove into the river on December 16th around 2:00AM.

Newburgh police say they received a call that a car was driving at a high rate of speed on State Street in the early morning hours. Witnesses told police the vehicle disappeared over an embankment near Edgewater Grille, and went into the water.

Police were able to locate a vehicle and began the recovery process, which took between 90 minutes to two hours to find the car using sonar. The vehicle was eventually pulled from the Ohio River around 8:30AM.

The incident remains under investigation at this time, and toxicology results are pending.

Previous story: Body Recovered After Crash Into The Ohio River In Newburgh

