Body of Missing Fisherman Found

The body of a missing fisherman has been found. According to Indiana Conservation Officers, two other fisherman found Marcus Williams body Saturday night, down stream from the Interstate 64 bridge.

Williams and another fisherman went into the water near the Falls of the Ohio State Park Friday. The other man was rescued.

Crews had been searching the water and shore for any sign of Williams.

