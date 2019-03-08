Body Identified in Illinois

Illinois State Police confirm the body of Brook Naylor, 19, has been located.

Police say they requested the public’s help to find Naylor on March 6.

The Harrisburg woman was last seen March 3.

Her car was found on Eldorado Ridgeway Blacktop, nearly halfway between Illinois Route 142 and Illinois Route 1.

At 5:40 p.m. Friday, a member of the search team found her body.

Her remains were south of Pot Hole Lane in rural Gallatin County.

An autopsy is set for Saturday, and the investigation is ongoing.

Illinois State Police and the family would like to thank all of the numerous volunteers for the generous donation of their time and resources during this exhaustive search.

No further information will be released at this time.

