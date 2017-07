Home Kentucky Body Found in Rural Henderson Co. Identified as Charles Royal July 19th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

Authorities confirmed the body found Tuesday is the body of 80-year-old Charles Royal, of Elizabethtown. Investigators say no foul play is suspected at this time.

On Tuesday evening around 5:15, Kentucky State Police detectives discovered Royal’s body in a rural area of Henderson County. He was reported missing early in the day Tuesday, and his vehicle was located abandoned off of Mt. Vernon Road.

This is an ongoing investigation.

