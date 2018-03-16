Body Found Near U.S. 41 In Henderson County Identified

The Henderson County Coroner’s Office confirms Travis Roberts, 28, of Evansville, is the deceased man who was found on Sunday morning at Watson Lane & U.S. 41.

Michelle McCarty was arrested yesterday in connection with his death. She’s charged with Wanton Endangerment and being held in the Henderson County Jail.

Few details have been released about what led to Roberts death. An autopsy is underway for Roberts in Madisonville.

We will update information as it becomes available.

Comments

comments