Illinois Body Found Near Interstate 64 Close to Grayville January 19th, 2019 Paul Wilcoxen

The White County Sheriff’s department responded to a call of a motorist who discovered a car as well as a possible body near Interstate 64 off the Grayville, IL exit.

The call came in at approximately 8 Saturday morning. When deputies arrived on scene they discovered the body of a man on the outside of the passenger door.

Further investigation by the deputies discovered the man had a single gunshot wound to the head.

A gun was located under the body. According to the sheriff’s office, all signs point towards suicide.

The man was from Indiana and not from the area.

No note was found and no signs of foul play are expected. The vehicle did belong to the victim.

