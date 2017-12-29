Home Kentucky Henderson Body Found In Henderson County House Fire December 29th, 2017 Shelby Coates Henderson

Authorities responding to a fire in Henderson County find a body inside the home.

This happened at a home in Reed, Kentucky just off of Cheatham Road. Reed fire crews say they could see smoke and flames when they got on scene. It took them about two hours to put out the fire.

Tom Heltsley says he had stopped by the home to check on his friend after he did not answer the phone. He says he saw the smoke and called 911.

There’s no word on what started the fire. Heltsley says sheriff’s deputies located the body of his friend near the doorway of the home.

A cause of death has not been determined.

But it’s likely the victim died of smoke inhalation.

