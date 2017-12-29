44News | Evansville, IN

Body Found In Henderson County House Fire

Body Found In Henderson County House Fire

December 29th, 2017 Henderson

Facebook Twitter

Authorities responding to a fire in Henderson County find a body inside the home.

This happened at a home in Reed, Kentucky just off of Cheatham Road. Reed fire crews say they could see smoke and flames when they got on scene. It took them about two hours to put out the fire.

Tom Heltsley says he had stopped by the home to check on his friend after he did not answer the phone. He says he saw the smoke and called 911.

There’s no word on what started the fire. Heltsley says sheriff’s deputies located the body of his friend near the doorway of the home.

A cause of death has not been determined.

But it’s likely the victim died of smoke inhalation.

Shelby Coates

Shelby Coates

Executive Producer and Anchor for 44News This Morning.

More Posts

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.