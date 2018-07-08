Body Found In Daviess County Identified

The body found Saturday in Daviess County, Kentucky has been identified as 30-year-old Casey Joe Embrey.

Around 6:00 Saturday evening Sheriff’s deputies were called to Griffin Station Road in Western Daviess County. When they got there they found Embrey laying on the side of the road with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead.

Detectives are releasing few other details about the case, including what what may have occurred prior to the shooting. They are asking anyone with any information about Embrey or the case to contact Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

