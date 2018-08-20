Home Kentucky Body Found At Uniontown Boat Ramp Prompts Investigation August 20th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

UPDATE 1:37PM, 8/20: Officials have identified the victim as 28-year-old Jacob French. The incident remains under investigation.

Original story: Authorities are investigating a death after a body was found at the Uniontown boat ramp.

Around 7:00AM police were called to the Uniontown boat ramp, and upon arrival they saw a body was in the water.

According to officials the death is believed to be accidental with no foul play being involved.

The identity of the body has not been released, and an autopsy is currently underway.

We will continue to update this story as we receive information.

