Body Discovered in Beaver Dam

Beaver Dam police are working to learn more details about a body found on Tuesday.

Police Chief Mike Allen says the remains were discovered on US 231 near Young Manufacturing.

Chief Allen confirms the body was male and partially submerged in water.

Chief Allen also said it appeared the body had been there for some time.

Beaver Dam police confirm they started investigating a report for a missing person for James Cory Rogers on February 20, but they’re not confirming whether the remains found Tuesday belong to Rogers.

An autopsy is set for Wednesday at 9 a.m. in Madisonville.

