Body Camera Video Released From VFW Shooting

Officials say a man tried to walk in the VFW on Wabash Avenue with a gun, but people took matters into their own hands. Evansville Police say this shooting started from a verbal fight inside the VFW after he was told to leave.

According to police, 70-year-old John Burghardt started shooting at the Wabash Avenue VFW Sunday night around 7:00. There were several people inside for bingo night where Burghardt and another VFW member started arguing.

Witnesses say Burghardt threatened to shoot another member, and then he was asked to leave. They say he left, and then tried getting in with a gun.

Police confirm 48-year-old Paul Glover was shot in the stomach while guarding the back door with a handgun. They say that’s when Burghardt went to the front door, where Robin Simpson also tried guarding the door.

Simpson was protecting herself with a grill scraper when Burghardt tried shooting at her but missed.

Burghardt was able to make it inside and a group of people grabbed him and held him down until the police arrived.

“Someone said ‘There he is!’ And I seen him walking toward my cousin, and so I started going towards him. And about that time, he tried to take shots at her, squeezing the trigger a couple of times, but it didn’t go off. The second time, it did go off. And then she hit him with a grill brush and knocked him backwards. But I come over the top of her, and secured him. And my son, Lucas, he and Robin pulled the gun from his hands,” says Paul Ellington, VFW shooting victim.

Officials say when Burghardt is released from the hospital, officials say he will be charged with three counts of attempted murder, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and intimidation with a deadly weapon.

