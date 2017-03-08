Home Kentucky Body Camera Footage Released in Controversial Webster County Arrest March 8th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Kentucky Pinterest

Body camera footage is released involving a controversial arrest in Webster County. The footage was released three weeks after the officer involved in the arrest submitted his resignation from the providence police force amid accusations of excessive use of force.

As a result of the incident the officer is facing several administrative charges including use of excessive force, and unlawful arrest. All charges against the man he was trying to arrest have been dismissed.

To view the full body camera footage visit the Webster Journal Enterprise.



Chelsea Koerbler Chelsea Koerbler joined WEVV from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where she was a Reporter at WRDE-TV. Chelsea graduated from Temple University, Bachelor of the Arts in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments