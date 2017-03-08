Body Camera Footage Released in Controversial Webster County Arrest
Body camera footage is released involving a controversial arrest in Webster County. The footage was released three weeks after the officer involved in the arrest submitted his resignation from the providence police force amid accusations of excessive use of force.
As a result of the incident the officer is facing several administrative charges including use of excessive force, and unlawful arrest. All charges against the man he was trying to arrest have been dismissed.
To view the full body camera footage visit the Webster Journal Enterprise.