Body Cam Surveillance of the Officer-Involved Shooting Released

Many of the details police would not release on Tuesday concerning the officer-involved shooting are finally being released Wednesday night. The officer who used lethal force to stop 55-year-old Ricky Ard is an 11-year veteran of the force, and police say he had more than 2,000 hours of training.

The department released multiple videos including footage from officer Dutschke’s body camera. Police say those videos corroborate the statements officers provided during and throughout this investigation.

Body camera footage shows Officer Dutschke try to stop Ard with his taser, you can ever hear it be deployed. Police say that was a last ditch effort to avoid using lethal force saying Ard’s action led to his death.

Sgt. Jason Callum says, “The positioning of the bat of Mr. Ard over his head as he chased the officer left one viable target and that was the officers head”. In that press conference this afternoon police confronted much criticism but the department found no wrong-doing on Officer Dutschke’s part.

Due to the graphic nature of Ard’s death, 44News edited the shooting from the clip.







