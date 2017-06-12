The Body Cam Committee Holds Its Second Meeting

A second meeting was held in Henderson by the Body Cam Exploratory Committee.

The committee is made up of law enforcement from various agencies to determine whether Henderson police should invest in body cams.

The committee viewed samples of footage and took questions from Henderson Law Enforcement Officials.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s office was there, and the sheriff answered questions about body cams already in use by sheriff’s deputies.

The committee will continue to meet and discuss the possibility of adding cameras for the police department.

