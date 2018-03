Home Indiana Bodies Discovered Following Knox County House Fire March 13th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

Two people have died following an early morning house fire in Knox County. The fire happened just around 2:18 near Wheatland, Indiana.

Crews discovered the two bodies when they responded to the house fire. The Indiana Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Autopsies are scheduled for this afternoon. The victims names will not be released until the family is notified.

We will update information as it becomes available.

