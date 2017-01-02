Home Indiana Evansville Bob’s Gym Offers Tip to Keep New Year’s Resolution to Get Fit January 2nd, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The New Year means plenty of New Year’s Resolutions. The top one for many folks, to get healthy.

According to Google, how to get healthy was search 62,000,000 times. That’s up more than 13 percent from last year.

The biggest tip Director of Personal Training at Bob’s Gym, Tony Maslan, offers new members is to commit to being at the gym a year from now.

He says, the only way you lose at fitness is if you quit.

Having someone hold you accountable is also important when starting a new program.

“If you can be showing up three or four times a week and still be showing up three or four times a week at the end of this year, you win,” said Maslan.

The first five people to email Eileen from Bob’s Gym at Eileen@BobsGym.com will get the month of January free, everyone else will get their enrollment fee waived.

Chelsea Koerbler



