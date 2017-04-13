Home Indiana Bobcat Sightings in Newburgh Cause Concern on Social Media April 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana, Newburgh Pinterest

Reports are piling up on social media of Bobcat sightings in Newburgh. Area wildlife experts say the sightings might not be out of the ordinary.

Weird wildlife sightings are happening in in Warrick County. Residents in the Frame Road and Willow Pond area of Newburgh say a Bobcat has been roaming around recently.

The sightings have caused some concern on social media, and some people are concerned for their pets.

Nearby residents say there have been multiple sightings of the Bobcat in a field off of Willow Pond Road, but area experts say the animal is not dangerous at all.

Area wildlife experts insist it’s normal for Bobcats to be in this area. They say people should get used to seeing more Bobcats.

Experts say the “weird wildlife sightings” may not be so weird after all.

While Bobcats are essentially harmless, wildlife experts say it is still not a good idea to try to feed the animals.

