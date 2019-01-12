Home Sports Bob Griese, Jerad Eickhoff Visit Kids at Deaconess Gateway January 12th, 2019 JoJo Gentry Sports

Kids who are patients at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh were surprised with special company Saturday.

Evansville natives Jerad Eickhoff and Bob Griese joined MLB pitcher Rick Ankiel and St. Louis Cardinals mascot Fredbird to offer encouragement, autographs, and companionship to young patients of all ages.

Eickhoff, a Mater Dei grad, is a pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies. Griese is a two-time Superbowl champion, who guided the Miami Dolphins to back-to-back titles in 1972 and 1973.



