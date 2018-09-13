Bob Evans Recalling Pork Sausage Link Products

According a Bob Evans spokesperson, the restaurant is doing a recall of its pork sausage link products.

Bob Evans says at least 46,000 pounds of pork and sausage link products may be contaminated with clear, hard plastic.

The recall was announced today by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection. The issue was discovered when customers complained about finding material in the pork sausage products.

The following products are subject of the recall:

12-oz overwrap trays labeled “BOB EVANS MAPLE PORK SAUSAGE LINKS.”

12-oz overwrap trays labeled “BOB EVANS BROWN SUGAR & HONEY.”

12-oz overwrap trays labeled “FRESH FROM MEIJER MAPLE FLAVORED SAUSAGE LINKS.”

12-oz overwrap trays labeled “SCHNUCKS MAPLE RECIPE BREAKFAST SAUSAGE.”

Individuals in possession of any of the listed products are being asked to either them away or return them to where they were purchased.

