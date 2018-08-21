44News | Evansville, IN

Bob Dylan’s Whisky Company Sued for Trademark Infringement

August 21st, 2018 Kentucky

Heaven Hill Distiller is suing Bob Dylan’s Whisky Company for trademark infringement.

The Bardstown-based distillery claims Dylan’s Heaven’s Door logo infringes on their trademark.

Heaven’s Door released their three brands this past may and is co-owned by Dylan.

A cease-and-desist letter was sent to Heaven’s Door in April, saying its “stacked” logo is similar to Heaven Hills.

Attorney’s for Dylan’s company replied saying they do not plan to change or comply with the demands.

Heaven’s Door is a reference to Dylan’s song “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door.”

