Bob Digga & Friends Comedy Party Bash

November 20th, 2018 44News This Morning, Entertainment

Bob Digga is a well known funny man who’s entertained audiences across America, and you can catch him here in Evansville this week.

Press play for a quick look at this funny man’s set.

You can catch Bob, with other BET Comic View comedians this Friday at Sidetrack here in Evansville.

Doors open at 8 pm, with the laughs starting at 9.

Call (812) 228-9612 for a discount on advance tickets, or to snag some VIP seats.

We’ll see you at the show.


Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin Irons

44News Entertainment Insider.

