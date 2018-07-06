Home Kentucky Boaters Rescued At J.T. Myers Lock And Dam July 6th, 2018 Joylyn Bukovac Kentucky

Thursday evening Union County authorities responded to a 911 call about two people hanging on to a gate at the J.T. Myers Lock and Dam. “One of the subjects I’d seen had hit his head in the process of coming over the gate on the other side and he was unconscious,” says Chief Josh Millikan of Union County Fire Department.

Officials say the boat got too close to the gate and the boaters were thrown from the craft. “The current will over power the boat and you just have no control,” says Chief Millikan. Neither of the boaters were wearing a life vest. “They were very close to drowning, as close as you could come just about to drowning. If we were another 3 to 5 minutes out, or if J.T. Myers employees wasn’t as quick as they were to get to the other side to throw them some life rings, they could have very easily lost their life.” The rescued boaters were treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

