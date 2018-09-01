Boaters Compete At Hydro-Fest In Evansville

Boaters are competing on the Ohio River to win several titles.

Hydro-Fest gives Tri-State boaters a chance to race a variety of boat designs. Racing is hosted by the American Power Boat Associations Eastern Divisional Championships, where 14 classes of eligible boats are used for riders and their teams to test the waters as the crowd watches from the bleachers.

Crew member, Rob Chapman said “It’s been a great fantastic day for us, we look forward to this every year. It’s a great event, thy on a great event here the people are great, and we love coming here.”

The 3 day festival ends Sunday. Its festival is $10 for 2 days of Hydroplane racing.

