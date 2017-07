An update now on the boat ramp situation in Henderson.

Officials had taken out the docks at the Hays and Second Street boat ramps after high water put the docks at risk.

That water has since gone, and officials in Henderson say the boat ramps will be back up and running just in time for the Fourth of July holiday.

There will be a fireworks show on Tuesday over the Ohio River.

It starts at 9 p.m.

