Boat Racing Returning to Evansville’s Riverfront

It appears boat racing will be coming back to the Evansville riverfront. A Facebook page called Evansville HydroFest says power boats will return to Evansville on labor day weekend, 2017.

But, the boats that will show up apparently will not be the unlimited hydroplanes that raced in Evansville for more than 30 years. The boats that are expected in Evansville next summer will more likely be one liter up to 5 liter boats. They are smaller versions of the unlimited hydroplanes.

A news conference is scheduled for next month to unveil full details of the event.

For more information, visit them on Facebook:

Evansville HydroFest Facebook Page

Amanda Decker 44News Executive Producer and Evening Anchor. Amanda is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana and joined WEVV from Little Rock, Arkansas where she worked at Independent News Network. Amanda graduated from Ball State with degrees in Telecommunications, Journalism, and Political Science. More Posts Follow Me:



