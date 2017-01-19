Boat Racing Making Its Way Back To Evansville

Boat racing is coming back to Evansville, but it’s a different kind of boat racing.

Evansville officials announced what will be the first of many hydroplane events to make its way onto the Ohio.

Over the Labor Day weekend of 2017, the city will host the “Evansville HydroFest Roar on the River,” as a part of the American Power Boat Association’s North American Championships.

Evansville used to race Unlimited Hydroplanes until a few years ago, but time have changed. Now, 14 different classes of boats, including Grand Prix Hydroplanes, will be hitting the water.

“If you didn’t know the difference, you wouldn’t know the difference,” AXIOM President Randy Lientz said. “Because the largest boats that we are bringing, the Grand Prix class, are three feet shorter than the Unlimited class… what you will notice is they are a lot louder.”

He said it’s the noise that brings the crowds.

“We have found that people like noise,” Lientz said. “They don’t like quiet racing.”

Grand Prix Worldwide Executive Director Sam Cole agreed.

“After someone in downtown Evansville hears one of these boats run, I’m sure they are going to be down at the riverfront wanting to see what these boats are all about,” he said.

Cole believes the Grand Prix, in particular, will draw in people from all over the nation.

“You’re going to see a lot of people from Detroit, Madison, the west coast… fans are coming to come watch us race and I’m looking forward to it,” he said.

The crowds are exactly what city officials want. They said this event will create an active riverfront and in turn, help with economic growth.

“We think it will bring thousands of people to the riverfront,” Mayor Lloyd Winnecke said. “This will be great news for our hotels, our restaurant, our shops.”

Admission for the three-day event will be $10. Kids 12 and under will be free.

Organizers are looking for volunteers, food vendors and sponsors. For more information, you can visit the link to the Evansville HydroFest website.

