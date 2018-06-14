Home Indiana Board of Trustees Meeting at IU Today and Tomorrow June 14th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

The Indiana University Board of Trustees will meet Thursday and Friday, June 14th and 15th. These meetings will take place in the Arts and Sciences Buildings on the IU Northwest campus.

Board meetings are scheduled three years in advance, and a majority of the meetings are open to the public.

The Board of Trustees is IU’s governing board, as well as it’s legal and final authority.

The university will be live tweeting from the meeting by using the hashtag #IUBOT.

Special editions of Inside IU will be sent to all subscribers and selected media outlets following the meetings of the IU Board of Trustees.

A schedule and an agenda for the meetings will be available on the Board of Trustees website can be found here: trustees.iu.edu

