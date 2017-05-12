Board of Education Set to Replace iStep Exam

The Indiana State Board of Education met at the University of Evansville today, and plans are now moving forward to replace the troubled iStep exam

The board also approved a plan for Ball State University as the official authorizers for the Hoosier Virtual Academy.

In a 6 to 1 vote, they approved reducing the administrative fee that Ball State receives from 3 percent to 1 percent. That means more money, about 300 thousand dollars, will be directed back to the Hoosier Academy in the next year.

The board also voted to freeze enrollment into Hoosier Virtual Academy effective immediately.

