Hoosier Motorists Could Receive Refund From BMV

An Indiana judge orders the Bureau of Motor Vehicles to pay Hoosier drivers money owed from a $3.3 million class-action lawsuit.

The BMV was sued twice for charging too much for licenses, vehicle registrations, and other services between 2002 and 2014. The lawsuit ended in a $92 million settlement but the money never got paid out.

A snafu had prevented people from receiving payments from the state attorney general’s unclaimed property division. An attorney for the plaintiff says the refund money is being sent to the BMV for distribution.

Refunds are expected to be between $1 and $50 each.

