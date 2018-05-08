Home Indiana BMV Extends Hours For 2 Days Only May 8th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Indiana

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles declared that all BMV branches in Indiana will extend hours of operation on Monday May 7th and Tuesday May 8th. The reason for extending hours to issue ID cards and driver’s licenses to be used for identification at any polling place.

As a requirement of the law, branches will only be able to create new, amended, or replacement ID cards and renewed, amended, or replacement drivers licenses and learner permits. All new driver’s licenses and learner permits will be processed and provided to the customer if they have previously completed all required testing. Customers who are required to take a knowledge or driving skills exam to receive or renew a license may choose to apply for a free ID card to use for the voting process.

Individuals who currently have a driver’s license or ID card that has expired after the last general election are still permitted to use their expired ID card. The expired ID card will be used as a proof of identification for voting purposes only. The paper interim credential issued at the BMV at the time of the transaction is an acceptable form of identification as well.

The Indiana BMV does provide a fee for state issued ID cards for voting purposes to any unlicensed Hoosiers who is a U.S. citizen, who can provide the proper documentation, and who will be at least 18 years of age on or before the next general or municipal election.

The following documents are required to obtain a new state ID card or drivers license.

– Proof of Identity documents, such as birth certificate or passport.

– Proof of Social Security document, such as a Social Security card, pay stub, or W-2

– Proof of lawful status, such as birth certificate or passport

– Proof of residency, two documents such as a voter registration card, utility bill or bank statement

If your name has been changed legally and now differs from your proof of identity documents, the individual must have a proof of a name change in order to obtain a state ID or driver’s license.

