January 5th, 2017 Indiana BMV Branches Closed For Martin Luther King, Jr Holiday

The Bureau of Motor Vehicles announces its Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday hours.

All of the BMV license branches will be closed Saturday, January 14th through Monday, January 16th to observe the MLKJ holiday.

Branches will resume their regularly scheduled business hours Tuesday, January 17th.

Online transactions can be completed by visiting My BMV.

