Home Indiana Evansville BMV and Other Businesses Close for Memorial Day May 24th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

All Indiana BMV branches will be closed on Saturday, May 26th through Monday, May 28th in observance of the Memorial Day Holiday.

Branches will resume their regular scheduled business hours on Tuesday May 29th.

The Metropolitan Evansville Transit System (METS) as well as The Evansville Civic Center will also be closed on Memorial Day.

Regular bus service and business hours at the Civic Center will resume on Tuesday, May 29.

Comments

comments