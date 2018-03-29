B&M Electronics Fire Ruled An Arson

A fire at an Evansville business has been ruled an arson. Evansville Police say surveillance video shows a man breaking in and stealing items from B&M Electronics then setting the fire.

Police say a black man wearing a hoodie with the word Louisville broke into the business.

The fire broke out at the building that houses both B&M Electronics and the Cosmo Prof. Cosmetic Store. The call came in around 11:30 Tuesday night.

Firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading to Cosmo Prof., but that business did suffer smoke and water damage.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire.

