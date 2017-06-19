Home Indiana Evansville Blues Traveler Hitting the Stage in Evansville this Summer June 19th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Blues Traveler will be hitting the stage in Evansville this summer. The group is set to play at the Victory Theatre on Wednesday, August 16th.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Blues Traveler’s career after emerging in the late 1980’s. Blues Traveler is known for its improvisational live shows along with its multi-platinum selling album Four, featuring the hit singles, Run-Around and Hook, earning a Grammy for Best Rock Performance.

The band has released 20 full-length albums, most recently, Blow Up the Moon, with collaborative efforts among artists representing country, pop, reggae and hip-hop.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 23rd at 10 a.m., and start at $25 per person.

For tickets or more information, visit Victory Theatre.

Comments

comments