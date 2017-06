Home Indiana Blues On The Rocks Coming to Rockport, IN June 5th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

The upcoming 2017 Blues on the Rock will be taken place in Rockport, Indiana.

It is set for September 3rd.

From 2 p.m. to 12 p.m., 6 blues bands will take the stage inside Rockport City Park.

Admission is just $5 and there’s a beer and a wine garden along with plenty for the whole family to do.

