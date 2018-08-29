We’re singing The Blues today, but we’re not sad…because Blues on the Rock is back!

“The 4th Annual Blues on the Rock Music Festival will take place on Sunday, September 2, 2018, at the Rockport City Park in Rockport, IN. The gates will open at 1 pm and the music will begin at 2 pm and continue until 12 midnight.

This year’s event is co-sponsored by the Association for a Better Rockport and the River Basin Blues Society.

Great local, regional and national blues acts will include:

Beginner’s Luck – 2:00pm

Boscoe France – 4:00pm

The Tullie Brae Band featuring Mick Kolassa – 6:00pm

Lew Jetton & Hwy 61 South – 8:00pm

The Ghost Town Blues Band – 10:00pm

There will be food vendors, a 21+ beer garden, and children’s activities.

General admission will be $8.00 at the gate. Advance tickets can be purchased for $5.00 by calling (812) 686-0012.

For more information visit evansvilleblues.com.”

Don’t miss out, get your FIVE DOLLAR tickets today!





Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments