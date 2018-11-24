Blues Blast Holds Its 8th Annual Event

Lamasco Bar and Grille hosted the eighth annual River Basin Blues Blast Saturday evening.

The event featured three bands that performed on stage.

According to a press release, Established in 2011, The River Basin Blues Society is a comprehensive resource for all river basin area blues fans, musicians and venue owners in Southern Indiana, Western Kentucky and Southern Illinois.

The society considers itself a forum in the tri-state to share information, knowledge and appreciation of the blues.

This was the fourth year that Lamasco Bar as hosted the event.

Board Member at Large for the River Basin Blues Society Paul Mattingly says that coming to Lamasco for the event is becoming like an expected tradition.

“We’ve been involved with Lamasco for several years,” Mattingly said. “And as it renovated, we looked at it as a great venue with the stage, sound system and the crowd and everything it just seems like the best place to be.”

Organizers honored Lamasco owner Amy Word-Smith with the 2018 River Basin Blues Society Heritage Award.

“We have been going on with the Blues Blast for several years and we started thinking about creating an award that we could not only give to someone that is involved with the blues, but it wouldn’t necessarily have to be a musician,” said Mattingly. “Now, we’ve given it to musicians but we’ve also given it to other people that are great supporter of the blues.

“This year because of our involvement with Lamasco and because Amy has been such a great supporter, not only of the community but of us, we thought it was high time for us to honor her with this award.”

http://www.evansvilleblues.com

