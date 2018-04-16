Home Kentucky Bluegrass Music Hall Of Fame Gets New Name April 16th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

A name change is coming to a popular location in Owensboro. The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame will now be called The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame Museum beginning in October.

Some organizers say people were confused about the facility, and they always had to tell people it was a hall of fame and museum.

Organizers reached an agreement with Nashville-based International Bluegrass Association to house the hall of fame for the next 20 years.

Then there will be an option to renew the agreement.

Comments

comments