Bluegrass Museum Launches Bluegrass Board Project

August 7th, 2017 Kentucky, Owensboro

The International Bluegrass Music Museum in Owensboro is looking for the best pickers and fiddlers in the area. The museum is working with volunteers in Owensboro to form the Bluegrass Band Project.

The idea is to bring local musicians together, learn bluegrass songs in a group setting, and learn the basics of playing in a band. After that, they break them into smaller groups, to form their own bands.

Organizers say they will meet once a month through December, and this will give players the chance to make the most of their musical talents.

